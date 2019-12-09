Revealed: Potential full match card for 2019 WWE TLC PPV

With that being said, a plethora of matches are lined up to become official for WWE TLC on either tonight or within a few days from now. According to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is currently planned for the event. The rivalry started with The Viper landing his pendant RKO on Styles, a couple of weeks ago.

It caused Styles his United States Championship which he lost to Rey Mysterio. Now Styles and his OC members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are focused on hunting down the Apex predator of the WWE which should produce a match at TLC. Either way, this match was mandatory to happen as two of the most prolific athletes of this generation will look forward to erasing the bitter experience they had back at Wrestlemania 35.

Other matches expected for the popular gimmick-based show as indicated by The Observer, include Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defending their championships against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. All of these matches are from WWE Raw as we expect major buildups for them as the flagship show airs, tonight.

As for SmackDown, a surprise match may get confirmed on this upcoming Friday night which WWE has not even hinted, thus far. Shinsuke Nakamura does not have a contender for his Intercontinental Championship, for now. As noted by the source, Braun Strowman is gearing up to throw the toughest challenge of his title reign at WWE TLC.

As for now, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will face The Miz in a non-title match at TLC and The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival, while Roman Reigns will face King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans is also listed for the show.

Check out the potential full match card for WWE TLC will be hosted on Sunday, December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Universal Title Match

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Kabuki Warriors vs Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Tag Team Title Match

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Intercontinental Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Braun Strowman

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy