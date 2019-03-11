Revealed: Potential WWE Wrestlemania 35 match card

Only two matches have been announced for the show that leaves the fans with tons of expectation for rest of the matches. WWE Raw Women’s Championship will be a high voltage battle as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will challenge Ronda Rousey. This lineup went through a number of changes before finally becoming a triple threat encounter.

Furthermore, Brock Lesnar will be challenged by Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. The latter one won the Royal Rumble 2019 to earn the right to challenge the beast incarnate for the prime title from Monday Night Raw. Lesnar will compete in his third straight match at Wrestlemania for the red-strapped belt.

Overall, we can expect more than a dozen matches at Wrestlemania 35 match card. wwfoldschool.com has published an initial preview for it which goes as follows,

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

– Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– Triple H vs. Batista

– WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

– United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. John Cena

– Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin OR Dean Ambrose

– Multi-Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. TBA

– Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. TBA

– Multi-Brand Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. NXT Team

– SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz

– Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. TBA

– Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

– Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tournament Winner

– 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

The significant part of this list is that we can't spot The Undertaker anywhere in it. It proves that the most successful performer in the history of Wrestlemania is still not in creative plans. We hope that the rumors of the Deadman's no-showing at the 'show of shows' does not turn out to be true.

There's been no confirmation on John Cena's Wrestlemania match, either. This man is not expected to return to WWE TV until the Wrestlemania week itself owing to his Hollywood schedule. However, with the current situation on Smackdown for the US title, he might come back at the grandest stage itself to feature in the mentioned dream match.

Lastly, Roman Reigns is a confirmed addition to Wrestlemania 35 match card now. The officials are nurturing ideas to pick the best possible option for the franchise player. We may get to know about the finalized plan once tonight's WWE Raw airs from Pittsburgh.