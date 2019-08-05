Revealed: Potential headliners for WWE Hall of Fame 2020 edition

Wwfoldschool.com published a report carried from Brad Shepard who revealed that not one but two names are currently being nurtured by the creative team of the WWE to be the headliners for next Hall of Fame. They are none other than the two famous monsters Big Show and Kane who once ruled the WWE. Both of them also had illustrious careers that started in the 90s and continued for almost the latter part of this decade. So it was only a matter of time that they'd get to enter the elite club,

“According to a source in WWE, Kane and Big Show are early names being internally considered for the #WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Keep in mind, this is only a consideration and the final list isn’t complete until mere months before WrestleMania,” noted Shepard.

You may take a look of their career accomplishments as jotted down by the source:

– 2x WCW World Heavyweight Champion

– 3x WCW World Tag Team Champion

– World War 3 Winner (1996)

– 2x WWF/E Champion

– 2x World Heavyweight Champion

– 1x ECW World Champion

– 1x Intercontinental Champion

– 1x United States Champion

– 5x WWF/World Tag Team Champion

– 3x WWE Tag Team Champion

– Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner (2015 – WrestleMania 31 Kickoff Show)

– Triple Crown Champion

– Grand Slam Champion

– 5x Slammy Award Winner

Here are Kane's accomplishments from WWE career:

– 1x WWF Champion

– 1x World Heavyweight Champion

– 1x ECW Champion

– 2x Intercontinental Champion

– 9x WWF/World Tag Team Champion

– 2x WWE Tag Team Champion

– 1x WCW Tag Team Champion

– 1x WWF Hardcore Champion

– Money In The Bank Winner (SmackDown brand – 2010)

– Triple Crown Champion

– Grand Slam Champion

– 2x Slammy Award Winner

Big Show and Kane are contemporary names throughout their WWE career. They have been friends turned bitter rivals who had multiple memorable matches, too. Two wrestling brethren should capture their deserving spots in Hall of Fame, on the same night.

Although none of them has officially announced retirement from in-ring competition, we believe their growing age will not let him come back, again. With a ton of younger talents available, WWE could barely afford to allow these older guys to continue wrestling. So the Hall of Fame might finally put an end to their career, for good.

WWE Hall of Fame is an annual tradition where the veteran names from the pro-wrestling circuit receive a lifetime achievement award for their career. It's a night where we celebrate the career of those names who made this sport famous, over the years. Plus, this show has become an integral part of the Wrestlemania weekend that sets the tone for the biggest event of the year.

The next time Hall of Fame will take place one/two night(s) before Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa, Florida in 2020. In general, WWE contacts some legends much earlier than the actual show to confirm who's going to be the headliner for the upcoming edition. At this point, rumours are going around on who could be the next in the line to receive the ultimate honor from the biggest pro-wrestling promotion. By the looks of it, the two former resident giants of the WWE, Big Show and Kane are the front-liners in the list.