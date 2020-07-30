Revealed: Potential match for Seth Rollins at WWE Summerslam 2020

Rollins was able to put the veteran out of the scene for sometime and now he aims to do the same with Black. There have been numerous reports doing the rounds about Aleister Black being ruled out of the equation via these attacks.

Apparently, these beatdowns were just a way to keep him out of TV. The eye angle followed by a Curb Stomp on the floor could have been a way to write him off Raw as Vince McMahon doesn't love his gimmick, as per the previous speculations.

However, that's not entirely true as Ringside News provided a follow-up update regarding the matter and indicated a big match at SummerSlam could be in the pipeline. The source informed that Black indeed suffered a kayfabe injury at the hands of Seth Rollins, but it could set him up for perhaps the biggest match of his career, to date.

Vince McMahon is still figuring out the 2020 SummerSlam card. Now it seems that Aleister Black’s eye injury is an angle that could be played out for weeks to come. Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik is also involved that suggests WWE is building towards a match between Seth Rollins and Dominik.

Rollins vs Black may also be considered as well as a tag team match where Dominik would team with Black against Rollins and Murphy. It was noted how “all options are being discussed” at this juncture to be inserted into the SummerSlam card.

Dominik will always remain “in the mix” continuing his first WWE storyline as told to the source by a member of the writing staff close to the situation. It was also mentioned that there are “too many variables” around the situation and no particular match was locked in to go down at the biggest party of the summer. But reports of The Dutch Destroyer, Aleister Black not receiving a push on Raw roster may not be right.

WWE is nurturing options for SummerSlam 2020 and Dominik will always be “in the mix,” but no mention of his father, Rey Mysterio was done in the context. We can only assume that Mysterio signing a new deal with WWE could cause a big change in a creative perspective. However, it’s still unlikely to happen.

Another plan that has been considered for SummerSlam 2020 is Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens. Ringside News informed that a WrestleMania re-match is a strong contender for the August 23rd pay-per-view. Owens got the big win at the biggest event of the year back in March but the Monday Night Messiah could get a shot at redemption within a few weeks.