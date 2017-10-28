Revealed: Potential next challenger for Jinder Mahal for WWE Title

New Delhi, Oct 28: Jinder Mahal has proved to be a valuable asset for the WWE over the past few months.

This is the reason why he was portrayed as the dominant champion who continued to reign with the WWE Championship. He has already crossed the landmark of being the title-holder for 150 days.

With that being said, The Modern Day Maharaja has now become the longest reigning WWE Champion in the renovated Smackdown Live. Prior to this, AJ Styles was the one who had a memorable run with the title before John Cena dethroned him at Royal Rumble 2017.

Jinder Mahal had successfully defended the WWE Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at the Hell in a Cell PPV. This was a rematch of Summerslam PPV. On both the occasions, Jinder picked up a clean pinfall win against the Artist which is quite an achievement.

In a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AJ Styles is going to be Jinder’s next opponent and the new number one contender for the WWE Championship. AJ has lost the US title match against Baron Corbin and is out of the mid-card title picture, for now.

With lack of prime babyface superstars on Smackdown, he is the most probable one to get his shot against the India-origin superstar. Check out the quotes from Meltzer’s reports that have thrown some lights on the upcoming title picture scenario: (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"I think it's AJ . After that I guess and Corbin and Dillinger will feud over the US Title or maybe Corbin will feud with Nakamura for the US Title."

The report seems quite true considering the recent altercations between Styles and Jinder on Smackdown Live. They had a verbal confrontation, a week ago whereas Sunil Singh competed in singles match against The Phenomenal One on this past edition. The feud is expected to heat up once Survivor Series passes by.

Previously, John Cena was expected to make his return on the Smackdown Live brand to challenge Jinder for his title. But, he is not expected to make his comeback until December, as per updated schedule.