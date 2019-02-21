Revealed: Potential opponent for Triple H at WWE Wrestlemania 35

We expect the same tradition to continue even at this year's Wrestlemania as Triple H is set to compete in yet another big match. A reliable source has given an update about the potential opponent that The Game could meet at the Show of Shows.

The Dirty Sheets reveals that Braun Strowman vs. Triple H is the planned match at Wrestlemania 35 match card. The same source reported a few days ago that Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre was the original lineup for the Wrestlemania 35.

But, they also say that John Cena will be involved in a feud with McIntyre once he returns in time to perform at the biggest event of the year. So WWE may have made this has an alternative plan very recently.

Apparently, the initial tease for the match between Triple H and Braun Strowman might have been done already. The Monster among Men targeted and destroyed Vince McMahon's limo, a couple of weeks ago. This may have been the start of a mammoth storyline that will culminate at Wrestlemania 35.

We should also note that the earlier rumours didn't state Triple H would face Braun Strowman as the WWE teased a match between him and Batista on Smackdown 1000.

The Animal was initially happy to learn that WWE has big things planned for one last match. But he recently signed a new movie. The project will go on the floor before Wrestlemania 35 and continue throughout the show's buildup. So Braun Strowman came into the picture to set up a never before seen match in a backup plan to Batista for Wrestlemania 35.

Triple H's status at Wrestlemania was in jeopardy after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in WWE Crown Jewel. But he is back at the training center and that should help him to be ready in time for the biggest event of the year.

Here's what The Game notified about his body status during a media call in January, (courtesy iwnerd.com)

“I just got cleared to actually start training. Anyone that has been seriously injured knows the difference between rehabbing for a couple hours a day and then actually training is the difference between trying to get better and to better yourself.

I sit here right now extremely sore from that training. One week ago, I got the clearance, so training has been stepped up. I feel good.”