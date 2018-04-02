Revealed: Potential role of Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 34

Apparently, the talks between the WWE officials and the former World Champion also started. It was going into a positive direction which fuelled up the chances of seeing him at Wrestlemania 34 event. But, a sudden injury ruined everything. The potential planning around him had to be scrapped.

Considering it's a minor concussion, there are still chances of seeing in New Orleans. The speculation is that Rey Mysterio might turn out to be the surprise partner for Braun Strowman for the WWE Raw tag team championship. This is not supposed to be unveiled until the moment of the match arrives.



Earlier, the rumours suggest that Dean Ambrose is going to be the surprise teammate for the monster among men at Wrestlemania. But, recently, he was spotted, again at the rehab center in Birmingham, Alabama alongside his wife, Renee Young. According to an update from PWInsider.com, the sling around his shoulder was still on.

It is a severe indication that he is not yet 100 percent fit to be available at Wrestlemania. But, going by the recent happenings, it's almost evident that there would be a pleasant surprise in-store in the tag team title match. So, Rey Mysterio would be a perfect fit in this capacity.

Furthermore, The Master of 619 also noted on his injury in a recent interview with NoDQ.com. As per his statement, a potential comeback can't be wiped out. These were his comments regarding the injury,

“Unfortunately, I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago. Opted not to get surgery. It’s a full tear but I’m just gonna kick back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I’ll be ready next month."

This concussion also did not allow the high-flying superstar to complete his dates around the indie scene, as well. His first matchup at the New Japan Pro-wrestling was scheduled by the end of March which had to be cancelled. Hopefully, a pleasant return should be reserved for Rey Mysterio in the WWE whenever it happens.