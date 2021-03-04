Revealed: Potential Wrestlemania 37 matches of WWE Raw

So both the confirmed matches are from the SmackDown division. But Raw isn't lagging behind either as they've started planting seeds for WrestleMania 37 matches from their side. As seen on this week’s episode, at least four big bouts for the Show of Shows have been teased and these are waiting to be confirmed.

Bobby Lashley has finally accomplished his goal to become the WWE Champion when he forced The Miz to tap out to the Hurt Lock in a Lumberjack Match in the main event of RAW. Following this Title change, it's almost certain that Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Now that The Miz has dropped the WWE Championship, he will go back to the unfinished feud with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. The Miz and John Morrison are booked to face Damian Priest and Bad Bunny in a tag team match at 'Mania and there won't be any change in that angle.

A storyline has been going between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman which should produce a big singles encounter at the Grandest Stage of Them All. A match must be the reason why Shane is back on Raw, in the first place to send Strowman into a place where he has the feeling of getting scr**ed by WWE management.

Shane O Mac put Braun Strowman in a WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match with WWE Producer Adam Pearce being his partner. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander) was on the verge of a loss when Strowman hit the Running Powerslam on Shelton.

But Shane instructed the Monster Among Men to tag in Pearce to cover Benjamin for the win. He did so only to witness Benjamin roll up Pearce and steal the win. Strowman was visibly angry at Shane after the match. Not to mention, he’s already fuming after being left out of the 2021 Elimination Chamber WWE Title match opportunity.

Previous reports informed that WWE was planning a multi-woman match for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37, involving Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and possibly Rhea Ripley. But now, Flair has officially challenged Asuka in a one-on-one contest, a WrestleMania 34 rematch that could go down at WrestleMania 37.

As for the Women's Tag Team Title picture, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are expected to defend against the likes of Lana & Naomi and perhaps some more teams from Smackdown and NXT as this is the only title to be traveled across different brands. Randy Orton is already in the middle of stretched feud against The Fiend which is destined to culminate at Wrestlemania 37 and there's no other way to wrap thins up in this angle.

Plus, WWE did not hold the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic precautionary measures. But these two matches should return on WrestleMania 37 match card considering such a battle royal went down at Survivor Series in November. Also, the Royal Rumble matches were also held in January.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. At present, we can assume the below-mentioned matches will be there on the card.

Confirmed Matches

• WWE Universal Title Match: Hall of Famer Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c)

• SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Expected Matches

• WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

• RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (c)

• Damian Priest and WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny vs. The Miz and John Morrison

• Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

• Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Lana and Naomi vs. Other Teams TBD vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

• Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

• WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal