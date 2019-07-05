Revealed: Reason Triple H didn't get WWE main roster job

However, there were a few speculations all over the internet on why Vince McMahon avoided his own son-in-law who was already in a backstage role for the main roster shows. Triple H could have automatically been in charge of either on Raw or Smackdown which was also a long-time request from the fans as well.

Addressing the same, SportsKeeda.com published a report potentially disclosing the reason why Hunter may have not considered to take things over on either red or blue brand, coming out of the NXT territory. It seems like the duties of the developmental territory will be too much of a burden for him and will not allow him to take further charges.

Two people who pushed our industry and @WWE forward over the last 25+ years. Great to have @HeymanHustle and @EBischoff working on #Raw and #SDLive. Welcome BACK to the team. https://t.co/e5gxEVgl8r — Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2019

Triple H is the current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE, while he also oversees the entire NXT brand. Not to mention his sporadic appearances inside the squared circle on behalf of the WWE, his schedule becomes extremely hectic sometimes. So he had no choice but to decline the offered position for the main roster. Here is more from the source,

"Triple H is also overseeing large quantities of WWE’s international expansion, particular as regards the set up of NXT UK, the Saudi Arabia and Australia shows and the set up of WWE Performance Centres worldwide. The source went on to explain that Triple H already had considerably more responsibility than an Executive Director role would offer."

Additionally, his current Talent Relation role already allows him to take care of all the superstars across all the platforms including NXT, NXT UK, Raw or Smackdown. So “The job’s basically beneath him” where he will be in touch with the new Executive Directors to communicate the needed things, whenever needed.

But, for now, the King of Kings may not be in the producers' seat anymore while airing Raw or Smackdown. According to Brad Shepard, he will step down from his duties from the current main roster role leaving the creative parts entirely to Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff and thereby putting his entire focus on NXT brand, only. Thus the three main brands of WWE will get separate show-runners which may actually turn out to be fruitful in a long-term perspective.