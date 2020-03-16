Revealed: Salary of WWE authorities Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 2020

WWE disclosed its proxy statement for shareholders ahead of their annual shareholders' meeting. The filing includes salaries of personnel who serves as top executives in the company, including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Top 5 earners among the top WWE executives were revealed in the below-given list. Their salary structure was published alongside a comparison in their pay from 2018 and 2019.

* Vince McMahon - $1.4 million in 2020, an equal figure with 2019 and 2018

* Former WWE Co-President George Barrios - N/A, since he was fired by McMahon in January. His salary was $935,250 in 2019, $870,000 in 2018 and $783,510 in 2017

* Former WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson - N/A, as she too left the company along with Barrios in January. Her salary was $935,250 in 2019, $870,000 in 2018 and $791,044 in 2017

* Paul "Triple H" Levesque - $730,000 in 2020, up from $710,000 in 2019, $684,125 in 2018 and $650,000 in 2017

* Stephanie McMahon - $730,000 in 2020, up from $710,000 in 2019 and $684,125 in 2018 (source wrestlingINC.com)

These are just base salary figures provided by WWE to the top 5 executives of the company which does not include bonuses, stock options or talent pay for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. (The first couple of the WWE portrays in-ring characters for TV and get a separate salary for that)

It should be noted that Stephanie McMahon was not in the top 5 list, last year. She replaced Kevin Dunn, the head honcho of WWE's broadcasting team to capture the fifth position.

A separate list was published by the source which contains total compensation for the year 2019 including basic pay, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, and other compensation. Comparisons with their 2018, 2017 and 2016 compensation were also given,

* Vince McMahon - $3,503,703 in 2019, down from $5,658,238 million in 2018, but up from $3,087,537 in 2017 and $3,071,600 in 2016

* George Barrios - $1,795,855, down from $9,108,342 in 2018, $1,943,808 in 2017 and $4,311,056 in 2016

* Michelle Wilson - $1,795,855, down from $9,188,586 in 2018, up from $1,962,637 in 2017 and $4,317,617 in 2016

* Triple H (including his salary as an in-ring performer) - $3,328,092 in 2019, down from $5,031,459 in 2018. His pay was $3,223,716 in 2017 and $3,993,417 in 2016

* Stephanie McMahon - $2,027,248 in 2019. This is the first time she has featured in the list of "named executive officers."

Triple H's salary for 2019 was $2,016,977 as talent pay, down from $3,069,667. His salary was $1,493,640 in 2017 and $2,471,961 in 2016. This differed depending on his appearances or wrestling matches on TV. His wife, Stephanie McMahon's salary as a performer for 2019 was $716,133 whereas Shane McMahon as a talent made $2,082,011 in 2019, up from $955,175 in 2018.