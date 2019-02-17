Revealed: Shane McMahon’s opponent at WWE Wrestlemania 35

So the question arises who would be the potential opponent for Shane McMahon in this year’s Wrestlemania? Sports Illustrated has come up with a report that reveals the potential feud in-store for him in the upcoming weeks which in turn, will help to build the match at the biggest event of the year. It looks like his own tag team partner will build bad blood against him to set up this match.

As per the source, The Miz is currently penciled in to go one-on-one in a match against Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 35. These two formed the 'best tag team in the world’ (referring to their victories at the World Cup Tournament in Crown Jewel) in the last week of 2018. Eventually, they ended up winning the Smackdown tag team championships defeating The Bar at the Royal Rumble 2019 event.

It came as a big surprise as it was their first pay-per-view match as a tag team. Such a big push in quick time turned heads as well as left the chances of a blow-up, as early as possible. So we just can’t wipe out the possibilities of a beef between the two of them in due course especially as they have opposite dimensions in their character.

Reports were out a few weeks ago about a potential heel turn for Shane McMahon. But that was wiped out as The Miz turned babyface and joined forces with him to for the tag team. It will be interesting to see which one of these two changes on-screen character to start the rivalry en route to Wrestlemania.

For now, they are booked for their first tag team championship defense at Elimination Chamber PPV against The Usos. The contenders are the veterans in the tag division and have the ability to dethrone the current champions from their reign. If that happens on February 17, then it will plant the seeds for the in-future rivalry between Shane McMahon and The Miz.