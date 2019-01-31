Revealed: The Undertaker’s opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 35

Last year, Taker not only made a comeback, but also looked in a better shape than ever. The Deadman delivered in a number of marquee matches in 2018 as follows,

WrestleMania 34 – won against John Cena

Greatest Royal Rumble – won against Rusev in a Casket match

Super Show-Down – lost to Triple H in the two's “Last Time Ever” match under No Disqualification rules.

Crown Jewel – teamed up with Kane (Brothers of Destruction) to end up losing against D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) in a Tag Team match.

This leads us to the much-anticipated bout of The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35. Every year, one of the luckiest WWE superstars get to dance with the Deadman inside the squared circle at the showcase of immortals. The question now is who will be that star this year. Thanks to the reports of the Dirty Sheets Podcast, we may have got the confirmed name.

The reports from the source suggest that The Undertaker has agreed to face Finn Balor at Wrestlemania 35. It makes sense considering the tremendous push that the former NXT Champion has received in recent times. He was back in the Universal Championship picture as well at Royal Rumble.

Plus, just a few days ago, Finn Balor shared an interesting post on his social media accounts. It showed him performing the Coup De Grace move on a lying Deadman inside the ring. He was teasing about this upcoming bout which is crystal clear after these reports from the source. It however, depends on Vince McMahon whether or not he wishes to bring back the Demon King persona of Finn Balor for this match.

View this post on Instagram Time to sit up.... A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Jan 12, 2019 at 9:07am PST

The Undertaker is inarguably the greatest performer ever in the history of Wrestlemania. This year marks his 27th match and the record currently stands at 24-2 at the 'show of shows'. It will be interesting to see whether he improves this record or digests a third loss against a young name who has the potential to carry the WWE brand in years to come.