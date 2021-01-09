Revealed: Top 10 male and female WWE Superstars' base salaries

The coronavirus pandemic did slow down the company’s business to a huge extent as the live events had to be withdrawn. They won't be carried out, on such a huge scale even if the situation becomes normal in the due course. But the TV deals and innovative business strategy didn't cause any significant loss to the company.

The base salaries of 2020 for the top superstars of the roster are out courtesy of The Mirror and it indicates exactly how much the company reportedly had to spend behind them. As expected, Brock Lesnar took home $12 million, last year. John Cena and Roman Reigns are in the next two spots who got $4 and $7 million less than him.

The lowest in the published list is Dolph Ziggler who is sitting at the tenth spot. He reportedly received $1.627 million.

Check out the top 10 male WWE Superstars with the highest base salaries in 2020:

10. Dolph Ziggler – $1,627 million

9. Kevin Owens – $2.034 million

8. The Undertaker – $2.577 million

7. The Miz – $2,577 million

6. Seth Rollins – $3.119 million

5. AJ Styles – $3.661 million

4. Randy Orton – $4.746 million

3. Roman Reigns – $5.289 million

2. John Cena – $8.950 million

1. Brock Lesnar – $12.612 million

Coming to the list of highest-paid WWE female Superstars, it does indicate a drastic difference in pay scale. Moreover, another part-timer topped the list in Ronda Rousey who made $1,625,862, which is almost one-tenth in comparison to Brock Lesnar.

The base salary of perhaps the most dependable name of the roster, Charlotte Flair is 1/3rd of Ronda while Nikki Bella is still on the list despite the fact that she is a retired Hall of Famer. The tenth spot goes to Bayley who cashed in $203,264.

That being said, the top 10 female WWE Superstars with the highest base salaries in 2020 are given below,

10. Bayley – $203,264

9. Dana Brooke – $203,264

8. Asuka – $257,468

7. Natalya – $311,671

6. Mickie James – $311,671

5. Nikki Bella – $365,818

4. Alexa Bliss – $365,818

3. Charlotte Flair – $575,826

2. Becky Lynch – $1,354,885

1. Ronda Rousey – $1,625,862 (Amounts in US Dollars was provided by Ringside News)

WWE Superstars are also catered with huge bonuses, and royalty paychecks depending on the merchandise selling. Stone Cold Steve Austin reportedly brought in $10 million for his Austin 3:16 shirt while John Cena is the best merchandise mover in the entire WWE's history.

Both the highest-paid male and female WWE Superstars of 2020 are currently out of action from WWE. Ronda Rousey is still under contract with the company but there's no concrete update on whether she will be returning or not.

As for Brock Lesnar, his obligations with WWE are completely over as the previous deal expired. The Dirty Sheets previously informed that he is demanding at least $3 million, per match for making the anticipated return.