Revealed: When will WWE legend Shawn Michaels return to action?

Undertaker definitely tried to get under his skin by taking some personal shots. Shawn Michaels confirmed that he stayed retired due to the respect for The Undertaker who showed him the exit door back in Wrestlemania 26. But the question raised by the Deadman was 'is it respect or fear?’ which set the rumour mill in full swing for a match between the two.

Current speculations are that the upcoming Super Show Down match between Undertaker and Triple H will be changed. Shawn Michaels might replace him for the Australia show on October 6. But sudden comeback to in-ring capacity is unlikely for Shawn Michaels. Rather WWE might reserve a future date for him.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave a hint of the future planning for the return of the Heart Break Kidd. As opined by them, it will not happen at Super Show Down. But now that the seeds of the same have been planted it could happen in the fall of 2018 when WWE heads to Saudi Arabia. It is slated to take place on 2/11 as per the source.

WWE Universe has surely not forgotten the one-of-a-kind experience that they produced with the Saudi Arabian Greatest Royal Rumble event earlier this year. The next tour to the desert country will take place in November. Shawn Michaels might lace up the boots to sell out the show with his return match.

The Undertaker-HBK segment on WWE Raw was just a way to add hype to the upcoming Super Show Down event in Australia, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"Vince McMahon generally doesn’t like to promote matches that he can’t deliver, and it’s being said that talk of HBK’s return is likely more than just speculation since the Taker/Michaels segment overshadowed the match that they were promoting in Australia."

WWE intends to host packed shows in Saudi Arabia in future after the deal they made earlier this year. The deal will earn the company millions of dollars. In return, WWE has to offer big names for the desert country’s audience. Shawn Michaels will fit that role either in the November show or the next time a Greatest Royal Rumble event happens.