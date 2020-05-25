Revealed: Winner of Edge vs Orton ‘Greatest Wrestling Match’ at WWE Backlash

The pair previously competed in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 where the Rated-R Superstar came out with a much-deserved win. While some fans have been impressed with the bygone match, some feel that these two veteran players were not utilized well as WWE dragged the match for unnecessary reason.

Also, the returning Edge was not put to a true acid test that is, in a one-on-one wrestling contest for the past nine years. So this match at Backlash would be a chance for Edge to prove that he still has enough fuel reserved in the tank.

However, the predictions are not in his favor as it seems like Randy Orton will make the score 1-1 with the man who once saved his career with good advice. As revealed by Sky Bet, the betting odds for Edge vs Orton is out and it seems the Apex Predator is favorite at this point to pick up a big win over the 11-time world champion.

In terms of the odds, Randy Orton has the slight upper-hand with odds being 4/5 in his favor. Edge is the underdog heading into this match having 10/11 odds by his name. Perhaps, fans are relying more on the wrestling skills of The Viper than the superstar who had won the most number of championships in WWE history.

It should be noted that WWE is billing this match at Backlash to be "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" to indicate this one is going to be the main event of the night.

The storyline between these two superstars from the night after Royal Rumble 2020 has been so compact that they deserved this spotlight. For once, some of the fans even voted Edge vs Randy Orton should headline WrestleMania, as well but WWE replaced it with Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman is the mind behind promoting this 'wrestling' match as he loves the word.

The speculation is that he must be the one who has pushed for "wrestling" to be used often in WWE in opposition to Vince McMahon who reportedly hates the term and had it on the list of banned words & phrases.

WWE Raw interviewer Charly Caruso was the first one to use the word 'wrestling' while discussing the match on recent RAW episodes. Later, WWE has also started using "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" in promotional material for the match between two superstars who have 24 world title reigns, in-combined.