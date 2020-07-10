Revealed: Winner of Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

The stipulation for the match was picked by Mysterio to culminate in a heated feud where Rollins tried to take out his eye. Now in return, he might just have to sacrifice his own eye.

Rey Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the unique stipulation which we have never seen in the history of the WWE. No pinfall or submission will be counted during the match as the winner will only be determined by extracting the opponent's eye.

As the intriguing storyline plays off nicely heading into Extreme Rules, the stipulation seems to have caused a major attraction as well as curiosity among the fans. The bizarre winning method appears to be non-understandable for the fans in this PG era of the company. But in the meantime, The Monday Night Messiah might be gearing up for one of the biggest wins of his career.

The betting odds for Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules are now available via Sky Bet who previously indicated plenty of match outcomes in the past. At present, the current odds favor Seth Rollins to get the victory standing at 4/6 odds, whereas his veteran opponent is the slight underdog standing at 11/10 odds.

The outcome doesn't surprise at all as Mysterio has transformed into his role of putting over the young generation of superstars, in recent years. His son Dominik will be involved in the match in a certain capacity but that might not be enough to get him the win and seek retribution for Rollins' misdeeds.

In the meantime, the potential winner at Extreme Rules is preparing for the match seeing some old footage. In the past, Vader found himself in a very stiff match with Stan Hansen where one of his eyes almost popped out of his socket. Apparently, Seth Rollins is studying that old footage to learn how to extract his opponent's eyes and win the match as he posted the following on Twitter.

In case he ended up hurting Rey Mysterio badly during the Eye for an Eye match, it could probably mark the end of the latter's career in the WWE. There's a contract dispute going on between the two parties over a pay hike. If that's not settled then chances are pretty low that the former world champion would sign a new contract with the WWE and stay under this banner.