Revealed: WWE plan for Jinder Mahal to connect with Indian fanbase

Going by the latest reports, the superstar, having a connection with India may be leaving his heel gimmick for the first-time-ever in his career to get some real-time backup from the fanbase.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is 'interested in positioning' Jinder Mahal as a babyface on Raw, moving forward. He appeared on this week’s episode to deliver a positive, babyface promo backstage.

During the promo, Mahal praised former 3MB partner Drew McIntyre’s success in WWE saying that he’s “positively elated” for his friend.

The Modern-Day Maharaja stressed on how he is on a new path from now on by confessing that he has made a lot of mistakes in the past. He's not interested in repeating those errors and seemed determined enough for a journey back to the top mentioning that it will be a “Hero’s Journey.”

The primary belief is that WWE wants a top babyface from India and that Jinder Mahal is the rightmost and perhaps the only choice left for them to connect with the subcontinent fans.

It was duly noted on the report that Mahal’s previous main-event run apparently couldn't make a big difference in India as the fans could barely make a difference with real-life and kayfabe heel persona.

Jinder Mahal was a heel during that run and the hope is that perhaps transitioning into a babyface could lead to different results when it comes to promoting WWE products in India in the future.

In fact, for the entire career of Mahal in WWE, he's been carrying the villainous gimmick, throughout. There's no update on whether The Singh Brothers will be used by his side from this point.

The former WWE Champion Mahal was out of action since suffering a 'patellar tendon rupture' at a live event in Denver, Colorado on June 15, 2019. Mahal had to undergo knee surgery in late June and the reports suggested that he would be out of competition until the first quarter of 2020 at least. After teasing his return on social media for a few months now, he was finally medically cleared around WrestleMania 36.

WWE brought him back on TV on the April 27 episode of Monday Night Raw where he picked up a squash win over Akira Tozawa making a triumphant return. He executed the Cobra Clutch Slam also known as The Khallas on Akira to pick up the only match he wrestled on Raw after the comeback. It looks like, WWE will slowly convert him into his new hero's character for weeks to follow.