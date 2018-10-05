Revealed: WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle’s return date

The new champ locked the arm-bar to greet her on the show. The commissioner of the flagship show did not take this lightly and partially blamed Kurt Angle for this. So she advised the general manager of Raw to stay away from the show. She felt that a little vacation could boost his skills up to run the show at a later point. Hence, Baron Corbin, the Constable of the show was appointed as the acting general manager of the show.

With Corbin's heelish antics continuously in play to take things over on Raw, the question remains when we will see the WWE Hall of Famer back in charge. There is no doubt that his presence is an additional reason to tune in to the show every Monday night. We do miss that on weekly basis. Someone like Baron Corbin is a no match to his caliber.

Thankfully, Joe Peisich recently noted on this topic on Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast. As per the reliable source, Kurt Angle is set to return earlier than expected as his vacation ends very soon and he could very well show up at Super Show Down, tomorrow night. This could be a pleasant surprise for the fans as he's not booked for any segment.

Here is what the source had to offer to confirm the return that could happen sooner than later, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“Kurt Angle, everybody wants to know what’s happening with Kurt Angle. He has been contacted, I just received a text — Kurt Angle may be appearing at the Super Show-Down, believe it or not.”

It's still not known in which capacity he might decide to show up. Earlier reports suggested that WWE might book him in a singles contest against Baron Corbin at Super Show Down. But that is probably not going to happen without a proper buildup. Maybe, if Corbin decides to throw tantrums against The Shield, he could come out to rescue the faction for the time being.

When WWE first published the superstars' list for Super Show Down in Australia, Kurt Angle was included in it. The show hosts may have paid to bring in the legendary name to the global PPV event. So this might be proof that the general manager of WWE Raw will make a surprise appearance to serve a special moment and he is also gearing up to compete in some future matches for upcoming WWE shows.