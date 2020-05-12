Rey Mysterio signs new contract with WWE?

While nothing is confirmed at this point, the belief is that Rey Mysterio inked a new deal with the WWE, per a tweet from Dave Meltzer who stated that Rey "isn't going anywhere."

Furloughed WWE Producer Lance Storm responded to Meltzer's post in a humorous way.

Storm wrote, "Because he has a long contract or because he died after being thrown off a building last night? [thinking face emoji]"

Storm was clearly referring to 2020 Money in the Bank where it seemed like King Baron Corbin tossed Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters in Stamford. Fans speculated that it was WWE's way to write him off TV which will then proceed to his exit from the company, but that reportedly was not the case.

The Master of 619 was back on WWE Raw, last night competing in a tag team match teaming with Aleister Black against Seth Rollins and Murphy. Rollins had attacked Rey in the eyes and left him in an injured state to indicate a fresh feud on Monday nights, if not Rey is taken out, due to the storyline injury.

Furthermore, AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross also thinks Rey Mysterio recently signed a new WWE contract. While speaking during a recent Patreon edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, he issued the following comments,

"I think he signed a new contract again with WWE, which is good at this stage of the game. He was a little different breed of cat. You can't compare Rey Mysterio to all of the other cruiserweights because he was that much better and on a different level in my estimation." (H/T to WrestlingNews)

The high-flying superstar returned to WWE in 2018 fall to sign a two–year deal with the WWE. As per Fightful Select, this deal will come to an end in the month of October, this year.

He also has an out-clause in the contract at the 18-month mark, given he is not happy with the current status on Monday Night RAW. But that’s probably not going to happen, as per the latest updates.