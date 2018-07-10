Rey Mysterio signs new deal with WWE, potential return date revealed

Multiple world championship runs were reserved for him in the WWE as he went on to solidify his legacy in the company. The sad part was that Rey Mysterio had a fallout with Vince McMahon a few years ago which forced him to leave the promotion in 2015. But that did not hamper his wrestling career, at all.

The Master of 619 continued performing in the Lucha Underground shows under AAA banner. This deal came to an end, last year. Since then the speculations on his next destination were running rampant with a new deal between WWE and Rey Mysterio the most talked about topic. It was fuelled even more after he made a blockbuster return during the Royal Rumble event.

WWE Universe wanted him back as early as possible on the roster. It looks like they are finally getting it after overcoming numerous roadblocks. The Wrestling Standard came up with a major update on the newest signee for the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world and it’s none other than Rey Mysterio.

As per the source, the former world champion was at backstage during an episode of Monday Night Raw hosted in his hometown of San Diego, California and it was on that night when the contract was sorted. Despite Vince McMahon’s absence on the scene, other WWE officials finalized the paperwork for the much-anticipated deal.

The source also revealed the potential return date of the Masked Luchador,

“According to our sources, Rey Mysterio is penciled in to return to WWE soon, after he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with his former company. Wrestling Standard has learned that the 43-year-old’s deal will begin on August 1st, with Mysterio returning potentially as early as SmackDown in Brooklyn, two days after SummerSlam.”

Smackdown will receive a huge boost if the former resident player returns as expected after Summerslam. Another reason for this comeback is the deal made for his WWE 2K19 video game appearance.

He will be the pre-order bonus character. However, it’s a totally different deal than that of the wrestling deal for Smackdown. But, the 2K19 promotional campaigns can certainly utilize his presence as the game’s release date comes closing in.