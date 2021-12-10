Rhea Ripley to Charlotte Flair – Top 5 female WWE Superstars of the year 2021

Becky Lynch

The Man was absent from WWE TV for the first half of 2021, but without her presence, this top 5 list would be incomplete. Resurrected as Big Time Becks, the return of Lynch was a breath of fresh air for the entire Women's Division, starting from Summerslam.

The booking of defeating Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds was indeed a controversial one but a superstar of her caliber is more than capable of doing so.

After all, statistics show for the last active 500 days of Lynch's career, she's been the champion. Technically, she never lost the Raw Women's Championship since winning it at Wrestlemania 35!

While newbies like Liv Morgan or Toni Storm have to clamor to get a title shot, Becky Lynch has captured both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships since her WWE return!

Now with a heel shtick attached to her, there's not a single minute of boredom during her TV appearances as she continues to entertain on Raw.

Rhea Ripley

The 23-year-old superstar is the first-ever female NXT Superstar to defend her NXT Women's Title in Wrestlemania history. Hence her official main roster arrival was a touted one. Many of the veterans advised WWE not to squander the opportunity as Rhea Ripley is born to be a bonafide star.

The creative team of the WWE did live up to the expectations as the Australian youngster defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 Night Two to win the Raw Women's Championship in her first official match as a member of Raw. With that, WWE's flagship show found one of its future cornerstone figures.

Till date, Rhea Ripley has already delivered classic matches against the other Raw Women's Champions of 2021, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Nikki A.S.H.

Plus, she had also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki as her teammate. It's only a matter of time that The Nightmare turns her attention to Becky Lynch with the WrestleMania season right around the corner.

Bianca Belair

One of the first-ever singles all-women Wrestlemania main event participants, can't be excluded from this top 5 list. Billed as The EST of the WWE, Bianca Belair witnessed a meteoric rise in the WWE at the beginning of this year.

Defying all the odds, the former NXT Superstar ended up winning the 30-Woman Royal Rumble bout to solidify her spot in a title match at Wrestlemania 37.

Little did she imagine that she would have the honor of sharing the main event spotlight with another veteran in Sasha Banks and eventually win that match to secure her first title win in WWE.

That title run with the Smackdown Women's Title continued till August until she got squashed by a returnee in Becky Lynch.

But by then, Belair cemented her spot at the top of the women's division. The Knoxville resident is likely to have a strong run on Raw, too given she was chosen as the sole survivor for Team Red at Survivor Series 2021.

Sasha Banks

Helmed as the most technically gifted athlete in women's wrestling, Sasha Banks has already achieved some big accomplishments in her WWE career.

She slightly upped her level in 2021 by featuring in the first singles all-women Wrestlemania main event encounter with Bianca Belair.

Not only she delivered a critically-acclaimed, multiple award-winning bout, but also put over her newbie opponent in such a big way so that she can be seen as a future top star.

Prior to that loss, the Legit Boss had a solid run with the Smackdown Women's Title which also marked her first title reign with multiple successful title defenses.

Now that Charlotte Flair is back on the blue brand, The BluePrint is likely to be involved in a must-see battle with her former Four-HorseWomen partner, bringing back memories of the beginning of Women's Evolution.

Frequent hiatuses from WWE schedule might have prevented Sasha Banks from staying in the title picture, but we can't imagine the Smackdown Women's division with The Legit Boss.

Charlotte Flair

With Sasha Banks staying on the number-two position, her former Four-HorseWomen partner has to be in the top position. That has been the tradition in the WWE since the debut moment of Charlotte Flair on the main roster.

After dropping the Women's Tag Team Titles and featuring in a controversial storyline with her father, many believed that Charlotte was no longer in the good books of the WWE. Missing Wrestlemania 37 and WWE releasing her fiancee, Andrade added fuel to the speculations.

But The Queen effortlessly bounced back as she halted the momentums of Rhea Ripley and took away the Raw Women's Championship from her at Money in the Bank. Nikki A.S.H did try to capitalize using her MITB contract cash-in. But then she was proved to be a no-match to Flair.

After she regained her Raw Women's Title from Nikki, Flair has now become an unthinkable 15-time women's champion (recognized as a 13-time champion by WWE) in WWE history, combined.

During WWE Draft, Smackdown drafted the second-generation athlete to their side as one of the top picks, and hence she went on to become the new blue brand Women's Champion (thereby a record six-time Smackdown women's champion).

WWE clearly has no intentions of pushing the genetically superior athlete to the moon as she inches closer to breaking her father Ric Flair's record of 16 world championship reigns.

Going by Charlotte's title-winning rate, she's likely to achieve the feat within 2022 and the top female spot for next year can already be reserved for her.