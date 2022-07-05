Roman Reigns added to WWE Smackdown and Raw from Madison Squared Garden

For months now, WWE’s Tribal Chief has been making occasional appearances on TV but he will be there on this week’s Smackdown. During last night’s episode of WWE Raw from San Diego, we were informed that Reigns will be there on the Friday night show.

Nothing specifically was announced regarding his appearance but we expect him to hype up the scheduled Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30.

Besides the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will also be on the July 8th episode to address newly-crowned Champion Liv Morgan during Money in the Bank 2022.

For Reigns, the upcoming Smackdown episode will mark his TV return following his successful title defense against Riddle on the June 17 episode. After the match, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE for the first time since Wrestlemania 38 and took out Reigns and Usos with a trifecta of F5s.

This set of actions confirmed Lesnar vs. Reigns, singles match no. 8 for Summerslam 2022 en route to which the latter name will be making one more TV appearance apart from this week's Smackdown.

As reported by PWInsider, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) will be making their return to Monday Night Raw on the July 25 episode that takes place at the Madison Square Garden. This show from the 'Most Famous Arena in the World’ will serve as the go-home episode for Summerslam 2022.

WWE’s return to MSG to host Raw will be a special occasion as a number of superstars have already been advertised including Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Theory, and Smackdown roster member Ronda Rousey. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle matchup is also being promoted for the night.

There is no confirmed update on whether Reigns will be available on WWE TV between July 8 Smackdown and July 25 Raw. Lesnar will be appearing on the July 15 and July 22 episode of Smackdown shows but he is yet to be added to the MSG lineup.

SummerSlam 2022 marks Reigns’ first Premium Live Event since the six-man tag team match win at WrestleMania Backlash in May. He missed WWE Hell In A Cell premiere live event on June 5 and then Money In The Bank in Las Vegas on July 2.