Roman Reigns & Alexa Bliss to make history at WWE Wrestlemania 34

So, one can imagine the spot that Roman Reigns has been, in the WWE for the past several years. Whatever the fans might think about him, the officials are in no mood to stop the never-ending push for this player. By winning the Elimination Chamber event, he booked a date with Brock Lesnar on tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This is the particular bout which was set even from one year ago. There was no whatsoever change despite the fans giving negative reactions to the current franchise player of the company. If the plan does not change then he is going to win the Universal Champion, as well dethroning the beast incarnate in a match that might be talked for ages to come.

Apart from this, The Guy is all set to create another huge record that only one man has in the WWE history. In a recent update on WWE.com, it was notified that Roman Reigns has already equalized the record of main-eventing Wrestlemania for three consecutive years with John Cena and The Rock. If this year he closes the show (which he will) then he will surpass the record.

Then he will be the one to do the unthinkable for four back to back years. This accolade is possessed by only one other man, Hulk Hogan. The pace that Roman Reigns is going forward, he is locked into main-eventing Wrestlemania 35, as well in New York. In that case, this man will set an all-time record and perhaps the biggest star to perform ever at Wrestlemania.

Meanwhile, the Goddess of the women's division is going to set her own history at Wrestlemania too. Alexa Bliss is the current WWE Raw women's champion who would defend the title against Nia Jax. With this, she would step foot in an elite club of the WWE. For two consecutive years, the wicked witch of the company will put her title on the line at the biggest event of them all.

Alexa Bliss has carried the female division of the flagship show for the entire past year and certainly deserve this accolade. Only two other names have earned this, previously. Check out the updates from WWE.com,

“If she can hang on to her title until Sunday, April 8, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will join Victoria and Trish Stratus as the third competitor to defend a Women’s Title at consecutive WrestleManias. Bliss will also become the first Superstar to defend both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles at WrestleMania.”