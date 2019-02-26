Roman Reigns confirms his Leukemia is in remission on WWE Raw

The franchise player of the WWE was the one to kick things off on last night's WWE Raw. He was greeted with an all-around thunderous ovation from the crowd live in-attendance as well as watching from home. Just after the good news came from the Big Dog, a 'welcome back' chant echoed through the arena.

The good part of this comeback is that Roman Reigns also featured in some physical altercation on WWE Raw. He teamed up with Seth Rollins to save Dean Ambrose from a beatdown handed by Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias, and Baron Corbin. Reigns executed his signature spear to hint that he is ready to go back to in-ring competition.

Plus, this also hinted a full-fledged Shield reunion in the near future as this depends on how Ambrose chooses to react to it. For now, the Lunatic Fringe just greeted his Shield brethren with a look of appreciation.

We should remind you that it was back in October that Roman Reigns declared that he is battling Leukemia. The life-threatening disease troubled him a lot around his 20s. And it returned after eleven years forcing him to stay out of in-ring competition for an indefinite time span. There was no concrete update on when he could make a comeback.

But thankfully, Roman Reigns was surrounded by his Samoan family members who were the pillars of his strength. They never allowed him to get out of the life energy that is the main reason behind WWE choosing him as the franchise player of the company. In fact, he was very much active during this hiatus filming Hobbs and Shaw along with his cousin The Rock.

Plus, some of his pictures surfaced on the social media that projected him in good health. So rumours started running rampant about his in-ring return prior to his WWE Raw appearance. WWE head honchos also wanted him to be back as early as possible with Wrestlemania 35 just around the corner. Well, it looks he will be competing at the showcase of immortals in New Jersey.