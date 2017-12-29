Roman Reigns fined for putting his hands on WWE official

Bengaluru, Dec 29: WWE has a strict wellness policy for the entire roster. Each of the superstars under their contract has to maintain it, strictly.

While found violating it, the concerned one suffers some serious consequences or suspension. We have heard some big names getting punishments owing to this reason in the recent past.

Even the face of the company cannot get away after not maintain the rules. One such incident occurred on this past edition of WWE Monday Night Raw that caused Roman Reigns to be fined by the authorities, later.

To hype up the Christmas special episode of the flagship show, the general manager announced that Roman Reigns will be defending his championship against Samoa Joe.

Now, if you are following the recent weeks’ storylines, there are some serious bad blood between these two superstars. The former NXT Champion is targeting the Big Dog ever since he picked up the Intercontinental Championship. For multiple occasions, he tried to come up with assaults from the back.

I’m a man of my word. If you hurt my brother, I WILL hurt you. Just ask @SamoaJoe. #WitnessMe #Raw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 26, 2017



On the December 18th episode of WWE Raw, Samoa Joe attacked Reigns’ brother-in-arm Dean Ambrose and took out at the backstage area. Due to this ambush, Ambrose has undergone an elbow injury and will be out of action for several months. So, Reigns was on a mission while seeking vengeance against Joe.

He went on to deliver a relentless attack on the Samoan Submission Machine with steel steps and chairs in hand. In the process, he even pushed the match official, John Cone. This was a punishable offense and hence WWE.com released an official statement confirming the consequence,

“Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns has been fined $5,000 for shoving referee John Cone during his title defense against Samoa Joe on Raw last night, WWE.com can confirm.

The incident occurred after Reigns backed Joe into the corner of the ring and continued to attack him past the official's count. When Cone attempted to intercede, Reigns shoved him aside to continue his attack. The champion was subsequently disqualified, though he kept his title as a result of champion's advantage.”

Previously in 2016, Roman Reigns was banned from the WWE for one month after taking illegal substances. Despite being the franchise player of the company, the officials suspended him on that occasion to set an example for the rest of the locker room.

Hopefully, there will be no more fallout reserved for him, this time around.