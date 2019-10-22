Roman Reigns injured at WWE Sydney Live Event?

But news from last night’s Live Event, may concern the WWE officials as a few injuries have come to haunt them with one of them being the company’s prime babyface player, Roman Reigns.

As reported by wrestlingINC.com, the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Sydney, Australia featured Roman Reigns in it. It was a rematch from WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 that saw Reigns and Daniel Bryan team up against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a Steel Cage. They ended up with the win but The Big Dog could not escape an injury during a bump into the wall of the cage. This may have been the cause of the injury as noted by the source.

“Roman Reigns may have suffered a minor injury or some sort of stinger during the main event of today's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. At one point during the match, Reigns took a hard bump between the cage wall and the ropes. Reigns went on to help finish the match but appeared to be hurting on his way up the ramp. Reigns reportedly signaled to a medic and a WWE official that he was hurt, and they spoke with him as he returned to the backstage area. Stay tuned for updates on Reigns' status.”

WWE, however, has not provided any update on Roman Reigns’ current condition or the severity of the injury. Hopefully, he is good to go after routine checkup by the medical team. Otherwise, it could keep one of the main events of WWE Crown Jewel in jeopardy. There will be a 5-on-5 tag team match between Team Flair and Team Hogan with Reigns being the team captain for the latter one.

Apart from Reigns, another injury was noted by the source which WWE later confirmed with an official statement. Xavier Woods also suffered a leg injury during a tag team match against SmackDown tag champs, The Revival, Dash Wilder, and Scott Dawson.

He has reportedly suffered an Achilles injury that will have to be re-evaluated by the doctors. It will be a diagnostic process to determine whether Woods will have to undergo surgery. For now, The New Day member will have to stay sidelined from in-ring competitions for the upcoming weeks.