Roman Reigns relinquishes WWE Universal title after revealing his battle with leukemia

Just moments before the show kicked off at Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island, The Big Dog spent some time with fans at ringside dressed in street gear to address the WWE Universe and detail his history of living with leukemia.

Reigns, in an emotional address, recalled his initial diagnosis and remission in late 2008, and thanked the WWE Universe for making his dreams come true of fighting in the squared circle and much more.

He also added that he was going to go home to focus on his family and health, but he made one thing clear on the way out: "This is by no means a retirement speech."

Reigns promised the WWE Universe that he would return to the ring again, with a final signoff before a tearful embrace with The Shield atop the ramp: "I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon."

Reigns was set to defend the WWE Unversal title at next month's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, but after the champion relinquished his title the latter duo are set to contest in a one-on-one match for the vacant title.