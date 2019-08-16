Roman Reigns signs new multi-year deal with WWE

It's no secret that a TV rating war will begin from the first week of October when AEW brings their programme to the TNT Network at the same time when WWE moves to FOX Sports with the Smackdown brand.

To make the contents more mainstream, WWE will need more names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on Friday Nights. Assurance of the same has been received now that both of them are confirmed for the B-show.

While, the host venue of Smackdown's debut on FOX Sports confirms Lesnar's appearance, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet added that WWE could avail seamless service from The Big Dog, as well. He says that Reigns has now inked a new contract with the WWE which could last for years. (WWE.com also acknowledged the same) But, there is no official update on how long the deal will last.

You can check what the source has exactly stated about Roman Reigns staying with the WWE for the foreseeable future,

"Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract. According to sources, Reigns signed on the dotted line last month for a deal that will keep him with WWE for at least a few more years — though the exact length is unclear."

Ever since All Elite Wrestling arrived as the toughest competition for the WWE, Vince McMahon and Co. have wanted to secure their talents by offering lucrative as well as long-term deals. Most of the recent signees like Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, Mike-Maria Kanellis and more have been signed to five-year contracts with increased paychecks. So we assume, Roman Reigns must have also received a similar deal.

Roman Reigns will now continue to stay as the poster boy of the WWE for years to come. He returned to in-ring competition back in February 2019 after his second battle with leukemia. As of now, WWE has put him in an angle where a mystery person attacked him. Identity of the person is yet to be revealed which in turn will begin his next feud during the post-Summerslam phase.