Roman Reigns to wrestle shirtless at WWE COC; to debut new theme music

Ever since The Shield parted ways in 2014, Roman Reigns is the only one who is solely representing the faction as he didn't change his in-ring attire and theme music. Wrestling fans have wondered why WWE didn’t make any significant changes that are finally happening. While WWE didn’t drop any hints about the same, the person in concern has opened up.

The reigning Universal Champion himself has confirmed that he won't be seen wrestling wearing his black vest. For the first time, he will go shirtless against his cousin, Jey Uso, at this Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. But he plans to retain the SWAT-style black cargo pants.

"To fans that want me to change my gear, get over it. I'm not going to go out there in trunks. However, if you watch me this Sunday, you'll probably see me with my shirt off. That's the only change I'm making [to my attire]," The Big Dog said during a Zoom call with fans on Facebook.

Roman Reigns also admitted of using his five-month hiatus, to work on his physique. He's still putting up the hard works to be "stage ready" so that he could feel comfortable while wrestling without his vest.

"I'm not perfect or a bodybuilder. But I feel confident to go out there and be a scary-looking athlete. Ever since I entered the wrestling business, I did not want my outfit to become a talking point. I've always felt like the superstar and not just 'a costume guy,'" he added.

Speaking of new theme music, Reigns advised his fans to keep patience as his on-screen character is yet to transition into a supervillain character. He went on to blame some of these modern generation fans who don't have the patience to follow a storyline so that it could develop into a 'blow-off' situation. But he assured that it's coming soon just like his Shield brethren Seth Rollins adopting the Monday Night Messiah gimmick,

"There's a lot more to it than just me creating my own music. It requires me to go through a lot of channels. You have to understand I'm not automatically a bad guy now. You've seen it [the change in my character] in gradual steps. You've seen layers of that so far," he stated.

The five-time world champion clarified how WWE has taken care of him and his family during the time-off around the WrestleMania 36 season. The company had paid him full for all those months and he is thankful for that. These comments have also wiped out the reports of Reigns not being on the same page with WWE Chairman during his absence on TV.

During the Zoom call, Roman Reigns was asked by a fan about his Hollywood career and whether he has any upcoming movie venture. In reply, he stated that except for a voice character in an upcoming animated flick, Rumble, he doesn’t have any pending work. The Big Dog who played a cameo in Dave Spade-starrer The Wrong Missy, earlier this year, stated the following,

"No, I don't have any upcoming projects besides the Rumble movie. When I took the break, I had a lot of scripts coming in. However, when I'm under contract with WWE, that is always my 1 A. I never put anything over the day job." (Quotes courtesy Wrestling Inc).