Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan happening at WWE Summerslam 2019?

On Tuesday night, Roman Reigns was about to issue a Summerslam challenge during a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton who spotted a steel structure was approaching towards her guest. Her warning let The Big Dog get out of harm's way as he could escape a catastrophic situation.

Now, this leads us to the question who might have planned the attack on Roman Reigns. Speculations about the same have also began on this segment on social media as the WWE Universe tries to guess the mystery attacker. One of the Twitter users mentioned former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was seen leaving the scene after the attack. However, that's not true as WWE might have planned something bigger for the poster boy of the company.

As noted by wrestlingINC.com, Daniel Bryan may be disclosed as the one who attacked Roman Reigns soon. just to confirm a matchup at Summerslam. Two of the marquee players of the WWE still do not have an opponent for this upcoming PPV which might force WWE creative to take a smart decision and book them against each other.

In case, the sudden announcement may make things look harsh, then Samoa Joe is an automatic backup to become Reigns' Summerslam opponent. But a feud against Daniel Bryan has already been sketched and it was further reflected through WWE's future advertisements for events after the biggest event of the summer passes by. Check out more information on this courtesy of the source,

"Reigns vs. Bryan (with Rowan) is being advertised for live events in the fall, including both RAW and SmackDown television tapings at Madison Square Garden in early September, as well as the upcoming WWE live event at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ on September 28th."

This won't be the first time that WWE would involve The Big Dog and The Planet's Champion in a program to culminate a PPV match. Previously, Reigns defeated Bryan at Fastlane 2015 that let him compete in a match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31. Now the feud looks to be reincarnated at a point when Bryan is looking forward to making "a career-altering announcement". We guess this must be revolving around Reigns and the rivalry could start from next week onwards.