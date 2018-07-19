Ronda Rousey announced for annual WWE Live Event in China

Since then she has not only made several appearances on our TV screen but also be a part of house shows conducted by the company. The biggest star of WWE’s female division was part of various such live events hosted in California, Philadelphia and in New York, where she made her debut at the Madison Square Garden Arena.

The unstoppable stint for the Rowdy superstar will continue as WWE prepares to visit China later this year. This will be the third straight year that the entire roster will head on to the eastern country to cater the huge fanbase present.

The pro-wrestling giant has now confirmed that WWE LIVE Shanghai will take over the city from September 1st onwards. The Mercedes-Benz Arena will be the host of the show where the fans will see Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and many more performing.

Ronda Rousey will be an added bonus to the Chinese fans. She will make her debut in the eastern country for the first-time. The Rowdy superstar had previously appeared in WWE’s UK tour back in May. She will also join the roster heading into Japan as part of WWE Raw house show tour. The schedule itself shows how much this lady is committed to her job.

Meanwhile, the show hosts in China sounded pretty exciting about the upcoming show,

“We are thrilled that WWE Live Shanghai will be presented in partnership with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company,” said Robb Spitzer, Senior Vice President, Asia – AEG Presents. “AEG Presents is proud to be partnering with WWE for the first time in China and entertain people of all ages.” (courtesy WWE.com)

WWE has already announced that Ronda Rousey will challenge Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw women’s championship at Summerslam. It is almost certain that the happy days will be over for the reigning champion on August 19th.

Ronda Rousey is clearly the favourite to win her maiden women’s championship in the WWE at the biggest event of the summer. So the Chinese fans can certainly expect her to see defending the championship in the house shows for the very first time.