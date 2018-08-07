Ronda Rousey competes for very first time on WWE Raw

So we did not expect her to see in a match on WWE Raw. This is the weekly show of the company where a less significant match could have ruined her impact. However, she ended up having her debut match on last night's edition from Jacksonville, Florida where she faced Alicia Fox.

In case you have forgotten, Foxy is a former Divas Champion. So we definitely expected some valiant effort from this experienced female superstar. Furthermore, Alexa Bliss was present by her side to stack the odds against the Rowdy superstar. She cut a strong promo by talking trash about her Summerslam opponent before the matchup started.

The talking might have gone all night long if not for Ronda Rousey who cut her off in the middle. She brought Natalya by her side for backup. Nattie was there to ensure that Alexa Bliss doesn’t trouble Ronda Rousey during this match. But the champion continued to be a distraction throughout the bout.

Despite this, the number one contender for the WWE Raw women’s championship slammed Alicia Fox hard into the barricade in retribution to what happened last week on the show.

Bliss tried to stop Rousey as she carried the motionless body of Fox into the ring. But Natalya pulled her off the stage which allowed her buddy to give a vicious elbow. Thereafter, we saw the arm-bar literally pulling Fox’s arms off her sockets. Fox had no choice but to tap out.

Ronda Rousey celebrated her win after the match with Natalya. Alexa Bliss tried to deliver a sneak attack from behind. But Ronda was prepared and tried to give her a taste of the arm-bar. Little Miss, however, Bliss somehow managed to escape the ring.

This win handed the momentum to Ronda Rousey en route to Summerslam. This will always be known as the maiden win not only on WWE Raw but also of her entire WWE career. Now, she eyes the first championship win at Summerslam. With that being said, Alexa Bliss has her days numbered as the champion.