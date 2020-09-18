Ronda Rousey teases return to WWE in-ring competition

Furthermore, the UFC Hall of Famer posted a tweet intending to square off against one of the biggest challenges she faced in WWE. This perhaps is an indication that it's time to put an end to the so-called "impregnation vacation" she began at WrestleMania 35.

Ronda Rousey responded to an official tweet from WWE’s account remembering the only one-on-one showdown between herself and Natalya in December 2018 on Monday Night RAW. She commented on the post saying how much she loved that match and can’t wait to do it again.

"One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day...looking forward to a rematch someday."

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

This tweet from Ronda Rousey appears not to be just any regular post considering that WWE Women's Division is lacking star power at this moment as names like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are also on hiatus. Perhaps, WWE has contacted Rousey to make her agree for one final stint as her deal with the company is going to expire in April 2021.

It’s a different story that the former Raw Women’s Champion is still donning that on-screen heel persona showing bitterness about this much-anticipated return. During a conversation with Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast, she confessed her love to be in action, but she just can't leave her family for some “f*cking ungrateful fans” while referring to the WWE audience,

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?”

“I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there, but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F*ck these fans, dude. My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So, that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, 'Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can. Fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

These comments show the dedication this mainstream athlete has, to maintain her villainous character even when she's not present in any active WWE storyline. Somewhere down the line, she'd be back to claim back the title she lost at WrestleMania 35 and give the fans some more reasons to boo her.

On a related note, Ronda Rousey has recently been spotted training with Ariel Teal Toombs, aka Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper who posted several pictures of that session on her Instagram account. She noted how she has been out for six months for an undergoing ACL/meniscus reconstruction while fans mostly thought it was Ronda who's gearing up for a comeback. We have to wait and see whether these rumours turn out to be true, at some point.