Royal Rumble 2021: Major surprise expected at WWE Title picture?

The scenario has been quite interesting for the most prestigious title in sports entertainment over the past few weeks. Goldberg returned at WWE Legends Night and decided to inject himself into the WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble, surpassing everyone from the active roster who was in line.

Once the match was official, Drew McIntyre tested positive with COVID-19 and WWE had to build this match in a different fashion. The two, however, met face-to-face on RAW, this week to provide one final hype to the upcoming earth-shattering contest. It seems WWE will add some shock values through the outcome of this title match.

Bet Online posted the latest betting odds for the Royal Rumble event, and the WWE Title match could surprise some fans. Despite Goldberg is one of the most protected superstars in WWE history, he is not the odds-on favourite to defeat Drew McIntyre on January 31st. The champion is currently standing at -175 against the challenger’s +125 odds.

As a PPV approaches closer, odds tend to change, accordingly while for this match, the King of Claymore Country is the betting favourite to retain since the official announcement of the match. Apparently, Vince McMahon isn’t considering Goldberg in the title picture around Wrestlemania, eliminating a natural backlash from the fans.

Ringside News exclusively reported that the WWE Chairman has a few ideas for big WrestleMania matches, but he’s not shared that information, yet. Goldberg is reportedly locked in to appear at the Show of Shows, and so is John Cena. Perhaps, these two could just be booked to lock horns in a dream match. It makes sense the two part-timers competing against each other instead of being in a title picture.

Edge entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match could also change the complexion of the title match. As seen in his promo on Raw, he seems to be chasing another shot to the Wrestlemania main-event hinting that he could be desperate to be in the title picture.

Since he’s on Raw, McIntyre would obviously be his target at the Show of Shows. That being said, The Scottish Warrior could end up being the fourth-only superstar (after Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Braun Strowman) to have a clean pinfall win over Goldberg since his WWE return in 2016.