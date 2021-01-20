Royal Rumble 2021: Winners revealed for WWE and Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns previously forced WWE official Adam Pearce to become the new number-one contender for a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The stipulation of the match was then converted to 'Last Man Standing' as per the champion's wish. Pearce and Reigns signed the contract on SmackDown after which Pearce pulled a swerve on Reigns.

He declared that he was dealing with a knee injury after the contract was signed. The WWE Producer then brought out the new challenger, Kevin Owens to make the match official for the first WWE Network special of 2021. As seen on Sky Bet, the betting odds for Reigns vs Owens at WWE Royal Rumble have been released.

As seen in terms of the odds The Tribal Chief is the strong 1/8 favorite to retain his belt while Owens is the distant 9/2 underdog to score an upset. It is very clear that WrestleMania is nearing and chances are less that WWE will take the belt away from their marquee attraction at least until April 11 passes by.

Meanwhile, Reigns vs Owens, at The Rumble, is happening for the second time in history. Four years ago these two clashed for the Universal Championship at the same PPV. Back then Reigns was the babyface and Owens was the heel who retained his title by interferences from Braun Strowman. The two will meet once again with the same belt on the line and the characters being switched.

As for the WWE Championship match, the current run of Drew McIntyre has nothing short of a benchmark stature but at the Royal Rumble, he will come face to face with a man who has the record book by his side by scoring upset victories. Goldberg is one of the most protected characters of sports entertainment and McIntyre’s reign could be in jeopardy.

Sky Bet has revealed the betting odds for the monumental Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg match and the good news is that the King of Claymore Country can hope to retain. In terms of the odds, McIntyre is priced as the 4/7 favorite to retain the title. But Goldberg is a close underdog, standing at 5/4. After all, he is hungry to get the taste of his first WWE Title without which his Hall of Fame career would be incomplete.

The former WCW franchise player will be hoping to snatch the WWE title away from the top Raw Superstar who almost held the belt for the entire 2020. Vince McMahon could be agreeing with this theory as Goldberg is one of the very few legends who is available for the Mania season.

Becoming the new champion would mean that WWE could book him in a big title defense match at The Show of Shows. Only time will tell who does The Boss wants to see as the WWE Champion between McIntyre and Goldberg for the WrestleMania season.