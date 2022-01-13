Royal Rumble 2022: Spoiler on two surprise returns planned by WWE

Apart from the top Superstar, WWE has announced 18 other participants for the 30-Woman Rumble Match including former WWE Divas Champions, WWE Hall of Famers, and the reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

A part of the WWE Universe wasn’t happy with these announcements since this ruined the surprise element attached with The Rumble. It appears that WWE has that aspect under consideration as they plan on bringing back two more former WWE Superstars without prior confirmations.

It seems that former WWE Divas roster member Cameron and former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Melina to be surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, according to PWInsider. It was noted that WWE could also announce them ahead of time.

Melina is considered to be one of the top female performers of the WWE during the Ruthless Aggression and PG Era. She has not wrestled for WWE since the summer of 2011 following her release.

In recent times, the veteran has worked the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view back on December 3, losing to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamilla. Back in the fall of 2020, she was rumoured to make a comeback to the WWE which never happened.

Cameron, real-name Ariane Andrew, has mostly been away from professional since leaving WWE in the 2016 spring. She made an AEW appearance in July 2020, teaming with Nyla Rose for a loss to Anna Jay and Tay Conti in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Deadly Draw Tournament matchup. She also appeared in WWE’s Total Divas reality TV series to get some mainstream fame.

Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? pic.twitter.com/ppT7078dpl — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022

In more news from The Rumble, WWE could bring “unexpected” entrant from the so-called “Forbidden Door” participant (just like Impact champ Mickie James) in the Men’s Rumble. There’s no update available on who that name would be.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The updated card including the speculated participants stands as follows:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, 20 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

(Counting Melina and Cameron only 9 slots are left to fill The Rumble)

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse