Royal Rumble 2022: Top WWE Superstar possibly returning for Women’s Rumble

We can now consider another top name to added to the returning list, as per the recent reports. It appears that Asuka could be a surprise entrant in the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

According to the updates from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast, the three-time Women’s Champion “should be cleared now” for a return to the company and hence her name should be added as one of the Rumble match participants.

Asuka has been kept off WWE TV since the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, last July. It was reported in late August that she’s not injured but lack of plans from WWE creative is the reason behind her absence.

The Empress of Tomorrow then ruled out the same reason, stating that her absence was “completely different” from what was being reported. A month later, she was spotted sporting an arm brace thereby confirming that she had been out of action due to injury.

Earlier in 2021, Shayna Baszler kicked Asuka in the mouth during a tag team match on the February 22 episode of RAW forcing her to go through dental surgery. It was during the summer that the top superstar from Raw “got new teeth” during this ongoing hiatus.

At this point, WWE Women’s division is dealing with a lack of prominent names on both Raw and Smackdown. The likes of Bayley and Sasha Banks are on the injury list and the reigning champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are in need of formidable opponents.

Hence, the return of Asuka would benefit the WWE women’s division to a big extent. It should also be noted that the Japanese star is also the winner of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018.

As noted above, only 9 spots are open for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The confirmed participants are:

• Rhea Ripley

• Nikki A.S.H.

• Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

• Hall of Famer Brie Bella

• Shotzi

• Natalya

• Michelle McCool

• Dana Brooke

• Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella

• Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

• IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James

• Tamina

• Kelly Kelly

• Aliyah

• Summer Rae

• Naomi

• Shayna Baszler

• Hall of Famer Lita

• SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

• Bianca Belair

• Liv Morgan

Rumoured names for The Rumble: Melina, Cameron, Asuka and Paige