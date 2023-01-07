Royal Rumble 2023: Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match and more announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

In one of the co-main-events of Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, as announced during this week’s episode of Smackdown.



The first blue brand episode of 2023 opened with Reigns addressing Sami Zayn as the latter suffered a pinfall loss to Owens and John Cena the previous week in a tag team match also featuring himself.



Kevin Owens interrupted the segment and proceeded to challenge Reigns to a title match at the Rumble. The champion accepted almost immediately and Owens gladly left the ramp after stating the following,



"Roman, I'll see you at the Royal Rumble. And Sami, I'll see you whenever you manage to dig your ba**s out of Roman's pocket."



Later that night, Reigns once again confronted Sami in the locker room where Paul Heyman informed him that The Tribal Chief is giving him a chance to redeem himself as Owens will face The Honorary Uce in a singles contest, next week on Smackdown.



As for the title match announced, this will be the third time that Reigns and Owens will be battling at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event for a championship.



Owens won the first encounter in 2017 to retain his Universal Championship while Reigns retained the same title in 2021 in a Last Man Standing Match. Prior to this match, Reigns also defeated Owens in the December 2020 PPV event, TLC for the title.



Roman Reigns last defended his title against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5 and this upcoming title match at Royal Rumble will be his first title defense as well his first match cum title defense for the year 2023.