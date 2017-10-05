Rumour: Jinder Mahal performing with injury

Bengaluru, October 5: There’s no denying the fact that Jinder Mahal has been the miraculous innovation of the WWE in the year of 2017.

Despite what response the WWE Universe give to the heel champion, he has been able to make a dominant champion of himself in the WWE. During his championship reigns, he has been able to topple challenges from major names in the pro-wrestling industry.

He started the year as a jobber who was on the same level as Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas or Curtis Axel but ended up being the prime champion of the company post-Wrestlemania season. Perhaps, never in the history of the WWE, this sorf of transformation has ever happened.

WWE gave him a push to attract the viewers from India and they kept full faith by making Jinder the 50th ever WWE Champion in which they found success with the Modern-Day Maharaja gaining the World's attention.

Now, to become the champion certainly means that one superstar’s schedule is increased to a huge extent. He has to represent the company with the title in hand and work in every event possible to prove his potential. The same was reserved for Jinder as wel,l which might have affected his body.

As per reports from cagesideseats.com, the WWE Champion might be dealing with a concussion, recently. Due to the packed schedule of Smackdown Live events, he’s been working with it, continuously. No updates were given to the extent of the injury or whether it’s a major one or not.

Considering that, the Jinder is still able to perform with the injury, the concussion might not be something much fatal. Rather, he might need some time-off or a light schedule to get rid of it. But, due to that, his championship might come to an end after five months.

He is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell to defend the WWE Championship. If this speculation turns out to be true then we could very well be seeing that the end of his title run at the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV.