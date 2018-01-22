Rumour: Roman Reigns to lose Intercontinental Championship on Raw 25

Bengaluru, January 22: Roman Reigns is set to lose the Intercontinental Championship to the Miz in the main event of the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, according to reports.

As it is going to be the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw, we can certainly expect that this match will also be hosted in a big capacity with massive fallouts.

In recent times, the Big Dog of the WWE has hardly delivered a bad match especially when he defended the Intercontinental Championship on a weekly basis. This time around he will go up against one of his bitter rivals. So, a big climax is in store after the match.

Check out the hype ups around it from WWE.com,

“The Big Dog goes into this title rematch with serious momentum, having defeated both members of The Miztourage in a Handicap Match this past Monday on Raw despite The A-Lister’s attempted intervention. Can Reigns honor his family’s unmatched sports-entertainment legacy during the 25th Anniversary of Raw, or will Miz become an eight-time bearer of WWE’s workhorse championship?”

If recent reports are believed to be true, then the match result is not likely to go in the favour of Roman Reigns. He is not expected to come out of the show with the championship in hand. As the Wrestlemania season is approaching, the franchise player is believed to leave the mid-card title and move towards the Universal Championship.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the main event of Wrestlemania 34 is still intact between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the prime title present on WWE Raw. Hence, he will soon lose the Intercontinental title.

The Miz regaining the title that he claims to be his baby on WWE Raw 25th anniversary makes perfect sense considering the report from the veteran wrestling journalist. This would also give strong momentum to the man who was crowned Superstar of the Year by Rolling Stone.



The source also hinted that at this point, Roman Reigns is also backed to beat Brock Lesnar and win the championship at Wrestlemania. The beast was portrayed as the strongest champion by the company and has held the title over 250 days. In order to showcase Reigns as the poster boy of the WWE plan for the Big Dog to finally dethrone Lesnar.