Rumor: Sushant Singh Rajput to play lead in The Great Khali biopic

Bengaluru, September 21: The latest trend of Bollywood of making biopics continues and this time, reports suggest that a movie will be filmed around a veteran WWE wrestler. He is none other than The Great Khali who is considered as the first-ever Indian to make a name for himself at the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world.

According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput will play the titular character in this movie. This will be his second biopic movie after Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The Untold Story, last year. Needless to say, if this project comes to reality, then it can take his career to an all-time high.

The source has published the following lines in order to reveal the basic content of the film,

"People only know about the sporty side of this Indian-born American semi-retired professional wrestler, promoter, and actor. But there’s an untold story behind his super success. He was an officer for the Punjab state police and struggled for years before making it big in wrestling. The story will be about his journey."

Apparently, a leading production house has bought the rights from The Great Khali to film the movie that will focus on his early lives before WWE. The talks with Sushant is in progress and soon to be finalized since the actor has given a positive nod to it. Further confirmation on the same is expected in due course.

At this time, Sushant is busy filming the movie, Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan in the Abhishek Kapoor, directorial venture. Following that, he will transform into an astronaut’s role for the movie named Chanda Mama Dur Ke. Once these projects are over, he can start working on this particular wrestling-based movie.

There was some confusion how he can look like the monster that Khali is. The source has clarified it with the following comments,

"What worked in Sushant’s favor during Dhoni was that he looked, walked and talked like MSD. Here, Sushant has no similarities with Khali when it comes to his body prototype and his height. Unless there’s a lot of VFX involved, it’s difficult to pull off a film on Khali. No hero in Bollywood will look convincing as The Great Khali unless there’s CGI."

Hailing from Punjab, Haryana, The Great Khali is the first man from our native-land to become a world champion in the WWE. He was a true giant with a height of 7’1’’ and weighing more than 157 kilos. His last appearance in the WWE was at this year’s Battleground PPV to put over the reigning WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.