English

Rumour: Bella Twins vs. IIconics rivalry on WWE Smackdown?

Posted By: Raja
The Bella Twins (image courtesy WWE.com)
The Bella Twins (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 1: The landscape of the Smackdown Live women's division changed a lot after the bygone Superstar Shakeup. The inclusions of the Iconic Duo and Asuka gave them the options of fresh feuds on the show. More is expected to be added to the roster in the form of two former champions.

The Bella Twins are the latest in the mix as they have engaged in a social media interaction with the Iconic Duos. Eventually, they challenged the newest members of the NXT roster on Smackdown. This was accepted quickly and this rivalry might come to a reality, oneday.

Recently, WWE made a wishlist on the official website for Paige, the new Smackdown GM. They wanted her to introduce the women's tag team championship. This is a creative team's idea which will be inaugurated, at some point. The Bella Twins expressed their desire to be a part of it.

Especially, they took a dig at the 'Iconics' on Twitter. Peyton Royce of the former NXT faction reverted quickly to start a rivalry that most of the fans would want to see. Paige, too, teased that it might happen one day and she expressed her desire to create some amazing matches for the fans in the future.

Technically, this can be quite an interesting feud between these two teams. The Iconic Duo is considered to be the new version of the Bella Twins on the female roster. At one point, Nikki and Brie took over the division before transforming into part-time performers.

Now, they can return for one short stint to take on the newly arrived duo who are trying to take their places. The fact that Peyton mentioned Bellas as the 'has been' was definitely not taken lightly by the duo who once ruled the women's division. Adding the Bella Twins back into the women's division would be a major boost, too.

Furthermore, this would help the officials to make the team of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce to become the future of the women's division which they really claim to be. Nikkie and Brie Bella have alway wanted to return to the WWE in 2018. But, it hasn't happened yet due to lack of storyline angle for them.

A feud for the Bella Twins against the Iconic Duo will be perfect for them to return. It would also help to launch the much-anticipated WWE women's tag team division in a big way in the near future.

Related Articles

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel