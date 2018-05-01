Rumour: Bella Twins vs. IIconics rivalry on WWE Smackdown?

The Bella Twins are the latest in the mix as they have engaged in a social media interaction with the Iconic Duos. Eventually, they challenged the newest members of the NXT roster on Smackdown. This was accepted quickly and this rivalry might come to a reality, oneday.

Recently, WWE made a wishlist on the official website for Paige, the new Smackdown GM. They wanted her to introduce the women's tag team championship. This is a creative team's idea which will be inaugurated, at some point. The Bella Twins expressed their desire to be a part of it.

Women's #TagTitles? A championship that needs to be defended each week? This is just the BEGINNING of what we'd like to see @RealPaigeWWE instate as new #SDLive GM! https://t.co/wMgkPWyTaR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

Especially, they took a dig at the 'Iconics' on Twitter. Peyton Royce of the former NXT faction reverted quickly to start a rivalry that most of the fans would want to see. Paige, too, teased that it might happen one day and she expressed her desire to create some amazing matches for the fans in the future.

Technically, this can be quite an interesting feud between these two teams. The Iconic Duo is considered to be the new version of the Bella Twins on the female roster. At one point, Nikki and Brie took over the division before transforming into part-time performers.

Hey @RealPaigeWWE 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️👯‍♀️ Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC.... 😏 N https://t.co/2N7csMewUr — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 21, 2018

Now, they can return for one short stint to take on the newly arrived duo who are trying to take their places. The fact that Peyton mentioned Bellas as the 'has been' was definitely not taken lightly by the duo who once ruled the women's division. Adding the Bella Twins back into the women's division would be a major boost, too.

Lolololololol looks like @BillieKayWWE & I need to teach these has-beens that it’s out with the old & in with #TheIIconics 💋 #BlahBlahBlah pic.twitter.com/taTKInAwsk — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) April 21, 2018

Furthermore, this would help the officials to make the team of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce to become the future of the women's division which they really claim to be. Nikkie and Brie Bella have alway wanted to return to the WWE in 2018. But, it hasn't happened yet due to lack of storyline angle for them.

A feud for the Bella Twins against the Iconic Duo will be perfect for them to return. It would also help to launch the much-anticipated WWE women's tag team division in a big way in the near future.