Rumour: Big name from WWE Raw to move to Smackdown

This process will see a bunch of names move to WWE Raw from Smackdown. While, the very next night the same process will be followed in a reverse order and this will alter the two rosters to start fresh feuds to boost TV ratings.

Recently, wrestlingINC.com gave an update on the superstar shakeup process stating a major name from the Raw female roster will end up going to Smackdown Live. Asuka is the star expected to be the one on the move and this could change the landscape of the blue brand entirely. She is still considered to be the strongest force in the WWE.

The source used the advertisements for the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive house shows that have enlisted Asuka’s name on the list as proof to their claims. Furthermore, there are certain names from Smackdown that are also set to be retained. Check out the updates,

“The Empress of Tomorrow is currently being advertised for the Sunday, June 10th blue brand live event from Tupelo, Mississippi at the BancorpSouth Arena. Others advertised for the event are The Usos, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a Triple Threat main event with Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.”

After her debut on WWE Raw, Asuka maintained her undefeated streak in the WWE until she reached Wrestlemania 34. In the biggest match of the entire women’s division history, Charlotte forced the former NXT Women’s champion to tap out retained her title.

But, just two days later, she lost the title to Carmella which is an indication that The Queen might move to WWE Raw. In that case, Asuka and Charlotte will get traded with each other in between the prime shows of the WWE.