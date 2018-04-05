Rumour: Big plan for Asuka’s championship run in WWE

According to the source, Asuka is a clear-cut winner when it comes to this match and after winning her first title in the WWE, she will start a Brock Lesnar-kind of reign with it which means she is not going to lose it until next year’s Wrestlemania. This, in turn, will be able to set up yet another marquee match for her against Ronda Rousey.

Here are the updates from the source,

“If Asuka is protected and they do a good job at keeping Rousey special then Rousey vs. Asuka could be the main event at next year’s show. We’re a long way away from Mania 35 in NY/NJ but there are definitely plans in the direction of Asuka vs. Rousey. It’s also a match they could do at SummerSlam but it seems like it would make more sense to hold it off as a Mania “dream match.”

The main take away from this upcoming championship run is that Asuka will work on a full-time basis unlike Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey. So, the audience may very well be bored to see her winning on a weekly basis. If negative feedbacks start to pick up then this inevitable showdown between Asuka and Ronda Rousey will be preponed, for sure. But, until then, the streak would be protected.

Over the last couple of years, WWE has established Asuka as the most dominant female superstar. This was done by virtue of a streak that broke many records in the company. This Japanese talent overcame the stats established by the likes of CM Punk, Goldberg and more.

Ever since her debut on the NXT roster, Asuka has been undefeated. She arrived on the scene in 2015 to become the top contender for the women's title. Later, at the NXT Takeover event, she defeated Bayley in a dominant fashion.

The championship run continued for 523 days which is the highest in all format of the WWE in the modern era. Plus, she remained undefeated in the entire period. Till date, none from the female roster have been able to pin or submit her even after her move to the main roster.