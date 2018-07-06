English

Rumour: Big plan for Dean Ambrose's return to WWE Raw

Dean Ambrose (image courtesy WWE)
Bengaluru, July 6: Dean Ambrose is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE Universe. Fans love to see this character which has gone missing off late from WWE TV. An unfortunate elbow injury sidelined him from in-ring competition since December 2017.

The fact that he was the workhorse of the WWE made us to miss him even more. This is one of those guys who is not being fed to us forcefully unlike Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose used to perform on a daily basis to entertain us. He has competed in the WWE more than anybody in the last three years.

It proves the fans’ acceptance for him universally. But the human body can bear only to a certain limit. We do not call him The Lunatic Fringe, for nothing. He was not scared of his own body which has given him trouble right now. The curing of his elbow is said to have gone in the wrong direction now, hence, his return has been pushed back.

But the good news is that we might get to see him in the main event scenario straight, upon his return. The earlier plan for Dean Ambrose to make a return is still on the card. Brad Sheperd from Bodyslam.net confirmed the same in his recent report.

The approximate date of his comeback would be after Summerslam. We expect to have a new Universal Champion by then. Dean Ambrose will return to challenge him as the contender on the show. But this time around, he will be a villain. Check out the updates from the source, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“Dean Ambrose could return to WWE as a heel and insert himself into the Universal Championship picture. This means that if either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins could win the Championship from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, then Ambrose could step into a feud with one of his former teammates.”

Seth Rollins was the one to hit Ambrose on the injured elbow the day he tore his triceps. So turning on against his former partner will be perfect from the storyline perspective. Plus we have not forgotten the betrayal of Rollins from four years ago when The Shield separated. This heel-turn will also ensure a sweet revenge against his former buddy.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:18 [IST]
