Rumour: Big return happening on WWE Smackdown around Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 19: There've been a lot of speculations around Dolph Ziggler’s career in the WWE in recent times. WWE officials invented a strange storyline for him to sideline him from WWE programming without any fallout which made the task difficult for the sources while predicting his future.

Till date, the given updates about him are purely on a speculated basis. Previously, Dolph Ziggler walked off the company leaving the United States Championship in the middle of the ring.

Assuming that the reigning champion vacated the title, Daniel Bryan announced a new tournament that crowned two finalists. By virtue of this, we have received the new champion in the form of Bobby Roode.

Now, the sources previously suggested that the former champion walking out was an idea pitched by the creative. Whenever he returns, it will create a lot of waves around the fan and might help to elevate Ziggler’s career. He was only given off from the televised show and expected to work in the house shows.

However, the show-off was absent in all of the recent live events conducted by Smackdown Live. It means either the officials want the fans to believe in the storyline angle, fully with no clue of him or else, there might be a question mark in his career.

Cagesideseats.com gave some positive updates stating that the veteran superstar’s status in the WWE is not in jeopardy, at all. He will make his return either at the Royal Rumble PPV or the Smackdown Live episode just prior to the show. Needless to say, he will reclaim the title setting up a bigger feud for the United States Championship.

In the meantime, SportsKeeda.com came up with the flip side of the coin stating the following about the situation,

“Some people have been hinting at Dolph Ziggler leaving WWE for quite some time now but nobody's really gotten it right yet. After all, if all reports were correct Ziggler's contract ran out a long time ago. But it looks like he signed another extension, therefore, who knows how long he'll be around at this point?”

Considering that Dolph Ziggler has been a faithful employee of WWE we do expect him to see him again at Royal Rumble. However, it is a fact that he has not been used in a significant position for a long time. Hence, the chances of having a conflict with the officials cannot be ruled out.