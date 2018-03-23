Rumour: Bobby Lashley set for WWE return after Wrestlemania 34

It was speculated that he could return during Royal Rumble to be part of Wrestlemania. With the season of the biggest event already in full flow, it is unlikely he will be seen anytime soon. But, a positive is that a return is imminent at one point.

According to Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net, a deal was made between WWE and Bobby Lashley and both parties are believed to be happy with the terms and hence reached an agreement. So, a return for Lashley is just a matter of time as per the source. The source is very reliable as they broke the news of Vince McMahon bringing back XFL a few weeks ago.

So, this can be taken as a big positive update on the former Impact Heavyweight Champion who is finally coming home. He earlier tried his luck in the WWE but never succeeded in the main event scene. He did win the United States and ECW title on a few occasions but that was not enough to make him a marquee superstar.

Hopefully, this time around, the officials will use him to his full potential. This man has established himself as a bonafide competitor in both Impact and the MMA after his previous WWE stint. Meanwhile, stillrealtous.com also made a prediction as to when the grand return will happen,

“Bobby Lashley is another story entirely because he is free to do whatever he wants and is just waiting for a call from WWE. The belief is Lashley will be coming home to WWE and hopefully, this time his run will have a better outcome. Lashley’s return seems more like a Raw After WrestleMania kind of thing. But Vince McMahon can do whatever he wants because it’s still his show.”

It is being assumed that Brock Lesnar will leave the WWE after Wrestlemania 34. With his absence, the TV will need a huge name who can fit into the role of the biggest heel. Apparently, Bobby Lashley can be a proper replacement for the beast incarnate, going forward. But, the booking should be much stronger around him.