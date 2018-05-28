Rumour: Braun Strowman to become next WWE Universal Champion

The monster among men was always the favorite to win this bout. He outlasted other 48 stars and eliminated 3 of them, to set a new record and pulled off an emphatic victory. It is certain that big things will head his way very soon. So, in just a few weeks time he may win the Universal Championship from the beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

The reigning Universal Champion has also been in the midst of a dominant run. He has neither been pinned nor submitted since November 2016. Also, he has the title around his waist for more than 380 days which is a record. So, the clash between these two seems is very demanding crowd favorite.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke on the situation by stating that Braun Strowman will be the next Universal Champion. They further added that he will be the chosen one to dethrone the beast incarnate from his title reign, eventually. This is why he was also allowed to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match on April 27th.

It might sound bad for the Roman Reigns fans as the veteran journalists clarified that the long-lasting push for Roman Reigns may have finally passed. This may have also been the reason that he lost the match against Brock Lesnar on two consecutive occasions. It was believed to be basically a tailor-made winning situation for him where the outcome turned out to be different. For now, he has to take a step back in the que for contenders.

Check out the updates from the source, (courtesy RingsideNews.com)

“Roman is done. I don’t know what you do with him. I mean he should be a heel. You know he could win the title and be a heel. Maybe he could win it from Braun. But my thought is that he has to be a heel. I’ve probably thought that for three years now but I feel it much stronger now… I’ve always felt it strong from the start.

If they had turned him heel three years ago they might be cheering him by now. You cool easily book a rematch of this finish but what do you do? You’ve already done the Cage Match, you’ve already done the pinfall it’s just too much. It’s like the program is already past it’s peak by The Greatest Royal Rumble and they did put Strowman over so yeah I got to think Strowman’s the guy and he should be. He’s the more over of the two.”

Making Braun Strowman as the next big thing in the WWE seems a pretty good choice. Roman Reigns has never been considered as a fan favorite in his career, where as the crowd just love the 'get these hands’ gimmick of the monster among men. As expected, he has the crowd on his side and will receive a 'thumbs up' when he wins the title.