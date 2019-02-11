English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour: Brock Lesnar to quit WWE for All Elite Wrestling

By Raja
Brock Lesnar (image courtesy Twitter)
Brock Lesnar (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, February 11: The future of the biggest box-office attraction of Wrestlemania 35 looks to be up in the air as the show approaches closer. Brock Lesnar is set to feature in the third straight Universal Championship match at the 'show of shows’ next month. But, there is something new to worry for his fans now.

The speculations right now suggest that Wrestlemania 35 would mark the end of his title reign as well as the end of the contract with WWE. This gives way for other promotions to sign him in the future.

A number of companies could be behind this marquee superstar of the sports entertainment industry. Right now it looks like it will be a three-way battle between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It actually comes as a complete shocker as a pretty new company wants to go toe-to-toe with the two existing giants.

According to the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will start negotiating with all the three parties very soon. Right now, he is under contract with the WWE until Wrestlemania 35. But he may just wish to make a few more appearances even after that with lot of perks up for grabs.

WWE’s half-yearly show in Saudi Arabia will take place in May and that could see the beast incarnate in the match card. So it is very likely that he will become a free agent in May 2019. Until then, his on-screen advocate will play an important role in contract negotiations with the companies,

“Paul E is negotiating the biggest three-way dance of his life. AEW, WWE, and UFC all for the same guy. That’s an interesting game, isn’t it?”

The source added that All Elite Wrestling does stand a chance to sign Brock Lesnar for a future deal since money is no bar for them. They can offer the same amount like WWE or UFC since a billionaire named Toni Khan is backing them financially. So they might just pull off the biggest shock in the chase by picking up the only superstar who has won the UFC and WWE Championships in their career.

For now, Brock Lesnar will not compete in any of the upcoming PPV events in the WWE. He will return only at Wrestlemania 35 to defend the Universal Championship. WON further confirmed that he is not booked to be part of any in-ring matches in the shows prior to the 'show of shows’, where Seth Rollins who won the Royal Rumble 2019 will challenge him.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: brock lesnar wwe raw ufc wwe
    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue