Rumour: Brock Lesnar to quit WWE for All Elite Wrestling

The speculations right now suggest that Wrestlemania 35 would mark the end of his title reign as well as the end of the contract with WWE. This gives way for other promotions to sign him in the future.

A number of companies could be behind this marquee superstar of the sports entertainment industry. Right now it looks like it will be a three-way battle between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It actually comes as a complete shocker as a pretty new company wants to go toe-to-toe with the two existing giants.

According to the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will start negotiating with all the three parties very soon. Right now, he is under contract with the WWE until Wrestlemania 35. But he may just wish to make a few more appearances even after that with lot of perks up for grabs.

WWE’s half-yearly show in Saudi Arabia will take place in May and that could see the beast incarnate in the match card. So it is very likely that he will become a free agent in May 2019. Until then, his on-screen advocate will play an important role in contract negotiations with the companies,

“Paul E is negotiating the biggest three-way dance of his life. AEW, WWE, and UFC all for the same guy. That’s an interesting game, isn’t it?”

The source added that All Elite Wrestling does stand a chance to sign Brock Lesnar for a future deal since money is no bar for them. They can offer the same amount like WWE or UFC since a billionaire named Toni Khan is backing them financially. So they might just pull off the biggest shock in the chase by picking up the only superstar who has won the UFC and WWE Championships in their career.

For now, Brock Lesnar will not compete in any of the upcoming PPV events in the WWE. He will return only at Wrestlemania 35 to defend the Universal Championship. WON further confirmed that he is not booked to be part of any in-ring matches in the shows prior to the 'show of shows’, where Seth Rollins who won the Royal Rumble 2019 will challenge him.