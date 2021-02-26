Rumour: Brock Lesnar still expected in a mega WWE Wrestlemania 37 match

It must be hard for most of the fans to believe that he won’t be featuring at the grandest show, this year considering that his contract expired in April 2020. There’s no storyline-build around him, either which hints at an imminent return, either.

Given the uncertainty of WWE programme especially around the Wrestlemania season, The Beast Incarnate is still expected in some capacity, though. WWFOldSchool has been told that there’s a possibility that the officials may go ahead with the decision of bringing back Brock Lesnar.

In that case, they don’t want him to suffer yet another loss. (He lost two back to back Mania main-event title matches against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre) The speculated rematch between McIntyre and Lesnar thus gets ruled out as WWE won’t want McIntyre to get pinned, either.

The source reports that there have been discussions of finally doing the long-awaited Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley “Dream Match”, given the context that the latter is currently enjoying the strongest run of his entire career with the Hurt Business by his side.

At present, Bobby Lashley is the next line to get a WWE Title opportunity against The Miz next week on WWE Raw. Now the rumour mill suggests that match could set the stage for Brock Lesnar’s return.

On this week’s After The Bell podcast on the WWE Network, hosts and commentators Corey Graves and Vic Joseph were asked if they are behind the idea of Lashley picking up the WWE Championship. Graves is down with the idea but he also questioned that who would then face the CEO of the Hurt Business at WrestleMania 37.

Vic Joseph answered, “I think there’s an obvious answer that’s out floating there, but I’m not going to give that obvious answer.” Graves then replied saying, “I am, I am, Brock Lesnar.”

These talks aren’t related to creative plans but who knows if the company wants to pull off more swerves with their fanbase as Road to Wrestlemania 37 continues.

The current assumption is that if Lashley wins the title, next week then he could end up facing McIntyre for the title. But obviously, Brock Lesnar would be a far better choice considering the star power that he is.

WrestleMania 37 will take place at the Raymond James Stadium and for the first time in more than a year, 30000 fans will be attending the show.

Since this is going to be a two-night affair, WWE wants to use big names as special attractions to drag the show and no one moves the crowd better than The Conqueror himself. It’s up to Vince McMahon now whether he can throw away enough money to bring Lesnar back on track.